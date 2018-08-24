Shoals authorities cracking down on CBD oil sales

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - If you sell cannabis oil or CBD, oil in the Shoals, authorities have a message for you.
The Lauderdale and Colbert County Drug Task Force is cracking down on local stores, and people caught with CBD oil.
The Lauderdale County Assistant DA Angie Hamilton says several convenience stores and online vendors are trying to hide that it’s produced from the marijuana plant.
She says that’s breaking the law, unless you qualify for medicinal use, under Carly’s or Leni’s law.
“If something came back once we sent it to the lab that it didn’t contain any controlled substance it is still illegal in that state of Alabama, to falsely advertise a product. So, it’s either you’re selling a controlled substance or you’re falsely advertising your controlled substance either way it needs to stop,” said Angie Hamilton, Lauderdale County Assistant District Attorney.
Hamilton says you can turn in any of the products containing CBD, THC, or Hemp to authorities.
Contact the County Drug Task Force and officers will take it off your hands, with no consequences.
