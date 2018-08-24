90s and sunshine for the weekend

Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures will stay in place for the rest of your Friday evening and overnight with lows falling into the upper 60s.
Things will start to heat up this weekend after a brief break from the heat and humidity, high both Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 90s. The weekend looks good for outdoor activities with dry conditions expected both Saturday and Sunday.
The heat comes roaring back to round out August with highs in the lower to middle 90s expected Monday through Friday, the heat index will be between 95 to 100 degrees each afternoon. Your week will start off mostly dry with just spotty rain chances Monday and Tuesday. More summertime scattered showers and storms are likely for the rest of the week.
