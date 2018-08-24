Rogersville Recreation Park using grant money make improvements

Rogersville, AL (WAFF) - The next time you go to Rogersville Recreation Park you’ll notice some improvements. Workers have added several new features.
Some of those improvements include the new pavilion you see here that’s under construction, along with new LED lights on the tennis court and around the walking trail.
So far, workers are done putting up handicapped accessible playground equipment. They’re also thinking of adding in a frisbee golf course.
Rogersville Mayor Richard Hertson says they’re putting $55,000 worth of grant money to good use.
