Oh beer: No alcohol is safe, global study says

(CNN) - How much alcohol is safe to drink?
Scientists say none.
A new study finds there's no amount of liquor, wine or beer that is safe for your overall health.
According to the study, alcohol was the leading risk factor for disease and premature death in men and women between the ages of 15 and 49 worldwide in 2016, accounting for nearly one in 10 deaths.
A senior author of the study said the most surprising finding was that even small amounts of alcohol use contribute to health loss globally.
The study was published in the journal, The Lancet.
