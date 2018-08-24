Huntsville high school students help antibiotic research

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - High School students are helping researchers advance and develop new antibiotics to combat so-called “super bugs” that have become resistant to most modern antibiotics.
Scientists from CFD Research Corp. have partnered with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and Oak Ridge Associated Universities to bring the program to Huntsville area high schools.
Students participated in a two-week program in Maryland.
Results from the project will be used to help new antibiotics.
The program allows students to get hands-on experience in scientific research while in high school.
