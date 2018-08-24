Huntsville City Council District 3 candidates discuss goals, vision

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Tuesday’s municipal election is fast approaching and residents in south Huntsville will be choosing the person they want to represent them on the City Council.
WAFF 48 News caught up with the District 3 candidates to highlight their messages to voters.
Jennie Robinson is the incumbent running for City Council District 3 and she has served south Huntsville for 16 years, first on the school board for 12 years, then Council for the past four years. She is only the third woman to serve on the council in the city’s 200 year history and only the second to serve as president of the Council.
Now, she's running again for the seat to build on the things she's been working on.
“We’ve done a lot of great things in the last four years but we have laid the groundwork for some really incredible things to come. So the next four years are going to be where we execute on a lot of those plans and really start to see some of those things come together,” she said.
One of the projects she discussed was the completion of the overpasses of the South Memorial Parkway, work she says has been huge barrier to growth and development. Now, the mainline is open and crews are finishing up work on the access roads. The whole project is going to be completed in October, which Robinson says will open the process of revitalizing South Parkway.
The South Huntsville Business Association, Main Street Alabama and the city are working to make it happen. Robinson acknowledges that the south side needs more shopping experiences combined with recreational venues.
“We're excited to see Haysland Square redevelop, the shopping center where Staples is located, and all of the surrounding properties and really create a sense of place and identity and brand for South Huntsville,” Robinson stated.
Some 1500 new houses are being planned across South Huntsville and she thinks the redevelopment on the South Parkway and on Bailey Cove at the Sandra Moon Complex (old Grissom High School), as well as development at Ditto Landing are attractive for more commercial and residential growth.
“We’re branding south Huntsville as a place to live, shop, play, relax and come home to. Everyone works at Research Park, or downtown or on the Arsenal but this is the place where they come home to,” she added.
Haysland Road, she says, will soon extend all the way to Redstone Road to open neighborhoods south of Grissom so they have more access. The old Grissom High School will be turned into a 39,000 square foot library and performing arts center. It will also have new gyms and ball fields. A Madison County satellite license office is also in the works.
Robinson’s slogan is “proven leadership.”
“I have 16 years of that and in those 16 years, I have been known for listening to my constituents and being visionary. But most importantly, I have been able to connect people to create change,” she added. “People can rely on my track record…and know that I'm going to deliver on my promises.”
Trent Iley is also running. Many will recognize him from sports. He’s a well-known fixture at games as a coach and referee. He's looking for a new way to give back to his community and make a difference on city council. He’s lived in District 3 his whole life
“I want to truly serve the people. I want to be a voice of our district representing our district without prejudice with the best of intentions. I think people just want change and a fresh face with some new eyeballs on some things to just look at things a little differently,” he said.
Along with residential development happening in south Huntsville, he thinks more infrastructure is needed.
“We're in a current situation where there's really one street in and one street out of Grissom that can handle the traffic flow. We need more roads. I want to improve our green space. There's lots of local little parks in our neighborhoods that are being neglected while we go out and secure more new green space,” he said. “We need restaurants and retail stores in our area. We need to be able to improve the quality of life for all citizens.”
Iley is running on three platforms: accountability, communication and transparency.
“I want to be a true representative to all 50000 people in our district. I want to be the man that you can count on to look to and respond an email for phone call. I'll be that guy,” he added. “If people want to know how we're spending our money and what we're voting on, I want to give people time to voice their concerns on what we're doing.”
He also sees the big picture, of working with other city council members to move Huntsville forward.
“I think the parkway corridor on the north side of town needs to be developed just as much as the south side of town. I would like to work with the District 1 representative to get that developed all the way up and down the parkway,” he added.
Iley does a lot of volunteer work in his community and he wants to take his leadership skills to the next level. He thanked those in the community who have voiced their support for him during the race. He’s excited for the chance to give back to fellow south Huntsville residents in a whole new way.
“I feel like I have a lot of good connections and I a lot of good momentum going into Tuesday,” he said.
There's also Rosemary Schexnayder. She owns several businesses, including a consulting firm, working in strategic management grand strategy- expertise she wants to lend to city government. It’s her third time running for the seat.
“I want to help the city grow as it’s growing, but in a more unified manner. I am a person who believes in fiscal responsibility. I want to make sure that we’re managing our debt as we grow,” she said.
She’s also fighting for existing neighborhoods to be able to opt out of zoning changes that would allow for mixed use or commercial development in subdivisions. She says she got in the race for District 3 again because her neighbors were upset about zoning ordinances that are changing the layout of subdivisions. Some changes, she says, allow for commercial development in some residential areas.
“I understand that a lot of people like mixed use subdivisions but we purchased in our subdivision because we wanted just residences. So I am here for an opt-out ordinance for the City of Huntsville to adopt for existing subdivisions to keep the same layout as they were originally planned,” she stated.
She says South Huntsville needs extra roads, not just redeveloping or remodeling existing roads.
“We have two roads to South Huntsville- Whitesburg Drive and South Memorial Parkway,” she said. “I wants east-west corridors. I would like an extension at the end of Weatherly Road that goes over to Highway 431 in the Hampton Cove area. It is undeveloped as it is now and it would be perfect for a new corridor. I also want a bypass around Redstone Arsenal.”
Schexnayder also feels that south Huntsville needs to be modernized and redeveloped. She stressed that residents need to be the main concern of the city council.
“We need retail and restaurants. We need grocery stores and a lot that helps the residents,” she added. “We need a future in south Huntsville that makes sure that the current residents are thought about and are put foremost in the minds of the city.”
