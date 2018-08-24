5 displaced in SW Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A house fire broke out on at a duplex on Alpine Street near Drake Avenue Friday afternoon.
Capt. Frank McKenzie said there were no injuries.
Four adults and one child have been displaced. The Red Cross was called in to help them.
McKenzie said the call came in shortly around 4:45 p.m. The caller said someone was trying to put out the fire with a hose.
The cause is under investigation.
Potions of Alpine Street and Lemley Place were blocked off.
