Horrific memories of abuse and calls for change ahead of Pope’s visit to Ireland

DUBLIN, IRELAND (CNN) – There is no polite, easy way to explain what happened to Darren McGavin on the grounds of his childhood church.
From the age of 7, McGavin was abused several times a week for more than four years by Tony Walsh, one of Ireland’s most notorious pedophile priests.
“On one occasion I was raped with a crucifix,” McGavin said.
On another, “He put me over the table, and he had the vestments, the ropes from the vestments, and he tied my hands to my legs over the table, and he began to rape me.”
Walsh destroyed McGavin’s life. The years since the abuse have been consumed by trauma and mental illness.
“I’m 46 years of age and I’ve been medicated since I was 12,” McGavin said. “When it’s going to stop?”
McGavin’s is one victim’s story in a country deeply wounded by the horrific legacy of priests abusing vast numbers of children and often getting away with it.
It will be the defining issue for Pope Francis when he visits once proudly Catholic Ireland – where many churches are now largely empty. Where the institution is struggling for purpose and credibility.
“I went to the hospital when I was 12, and I was sexually assaulted by the Catholic chaplain,” said Marie Collins.
After decades of recovering from her abuse, Collins has become a powerful voice for reforming the Church’s culture.
Last year she walked away from a Vatican panel advising Pope Francis because nothing changed. She also wasn’t satisfied with his recent written apology.
“We have the Pope the other day, a strong letter, a lot of it is good. But unfortunately he still says ‘working on’ finding a way to hold people accountable,” she said. “We’re decades on. You can’t still be working on it.”
At Phoenix Park, the same park where the Pope will say Mass, McGavin said he was once raped.
“I didn’t even get a ‘Sorry,’” McGavin said. “He didn’t even say ‘Sorry.’”
McGavin and other victims say apologies are important.
But from the Pope, they also want firm policies to ensure no one suffers like they did again.
