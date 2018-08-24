High school football kicks off in north Alabama

(WAFF) - Bright lights on a Thursday night in north Alabama meant the first night of high school football.
A handful of teams opening their respective seasons Thursday night, including the Decatur Red Raiders who faced the Huntsville Panthers in a nonregion match up. The Red Raiders got a big win 38-21 to open the season.
Year two for Chip English and the Grissom Tigers began with a win at Milton Frank Stadium. The Tigers took care of Hazel Green 26-21k, holding off a furious rally late in the second half by the Trojans.
The West Limestone Wildcats opened their season against crosstown rival Tanner and came away with the 39-12 win. West Limestone with a new head coach in Shelby Davis, who comes from Carroll High School down in Ozark, Alabama. He was on a coaching staff where that team won 23 games in two years.
Over in the Shoals, Muscle Shoals, a power in north Alabama, had no issues with Class 4A Deshler 31-0. The Trojans' depth proving to be the difference the program plays at the Class 6A level.
The Wilson Warriors also got a nice win to open the season 22-6 over the Bulldogs of Sheffield in week 0 games.
