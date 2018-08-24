Former Playboy model found strangled

ARDMORE, PA (KYW/CNN) - A former playboy model has been killed, the apparent victim of a strangler.
Relatives confirmed that Christina Kraft was killed inside her home. Authorities are searching for a suspect.
Kraft lit up every room she walked into, her family said. They are horrified by the discovery made by police Wednesday evening.
Montgomery County, PA, investigators filed in and out of the Cambridge Square Condominiums where she lived with evidence bags in hand 24 hours after the discovery of her body.
Police had gone to her home to check on her welfare and found the 36-year-old deceased on the floor of a bedroom. The county coroner's office determined the cause of death to be homicide by strangulation.
"I'm very shocked and saddened by this homicide here, because we never have that kind of thing here in Ardmore hardly ever," said resident Dave Farina. "It's enough to make me cry."
No suspects have been named at this time, but investigators said there does not appear to be any current concern for residents in the area.
"I'm pretty sure that it will be resolved because this police force is second to none, and I'm praying for them that they find out who did this and bring them to justice," Farina said.
Anyone with information about this fatal attack was asked to contact the authorities.
