Former Huntsville fire chief’s daughter braces for Hurricane Lane

HONOLULU, HI (WAFF) - A former Huntsville civil servant has family in the path of Hurricane Lane.
Former Huntsville Fire Chief Michael Sublett’s daughter and her family live near Honolulu.
He said they've gathered supplies and plan to ride out the storm at home.
Sublett said his daughter is a school teacher and tough, but he’s still praying to God for everyone’s safety.
“It does ware on me. It’s been very nerve-wracking, everything crosses your mind, I have talked to them and keep trying to talk to them in case we do lose communications. The only thing you can do is turn it over to God and keep praying, hopefully this thing will turn west. Not only my family but every family over there, will survive this without any injuries and especially not any fatalities,” he said.
