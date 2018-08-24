Fertility doctor accused of fathering patients’ children surrenders medical license

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV/CNN/RNN) - A former fertility doctor in is accused of using his own semen to inseminate patients.
Donald Cline surrendered his medical license on Thursday, and the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana voted to prohibit him from trying to get it back, the Indianapolis Star reported.
He isn’t going to jail for using his own sperm to impregnate his patients. It turns out there’s no law against what Cline did.
However, he pleaded guilty in December to two counts of obstruction of justice for lying to the state attorney general’s office investigators. He served no time, WTTV said.
Several victims, including at least two adults who have learned they're technically Cline's biological children, say the loss of his license isn't enough of a punishment.
Cline is accused of inseminating his patients in the 1970s and 1980s, possibly fathering dozens of people.
Dozens of people said genetic tests through commercial genetic testing companies have linked them to the fertility doctor.
A group of Cline's former patients is pushing for a change to Indiana law.
They want to make sure the deception they endured never happens to anyone else.
“He’s portrayed as this man that’s remorseful,” said biological daughter Jacoba Ballard at the hearing, WXIN reported. “If everyone knew that I go home at night and I turn my alarm on and I don’t leave my house because I’m scared, and that’s affected me in every possible way.”
