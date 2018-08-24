Ex-Marine accused of traveling to Shoals for sex with minor

RUSSELLVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver confirms a former Marine has been charged with sex-related crimes.
Oliver said Eric Armando Burciaga, 32, is accused of traveling to Russellville to have a sexual relationship with a minor. He is charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes.
Burciaga was stationed at Camp Lejuene, North Carolina. Jail records state he is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Oliver said he reported to Franklin County authorities after being held New Hanover County, North Carolina following his arrest.
Oliver said this is Burciaga’s second time doing this.
