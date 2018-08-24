Dog dies at doggy daycare, was cremated while owners on vacation

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WTIC/CNN) - A couple is grieving the loss of their beloved pet while searching for answers from a doggy daycare about what happened.
The circumstances surrounding the canine's death are now the subject of a police investigation.
Heading out of state to take care of a sick loved one, Ana and Arturo Rodriguez decided to board Peanut at the Flying Fur Doggy Day Care in Windsor Locks.
They called to check on Peanut during their trip and were told he was fine and getting along with the other dogs.
But when they arrived home July 20, they were told Peanut was dead.
Peanut was attacked by another dog who, according to a statement by Flying Fur owner Sandy Brengi, had previously been playing nicely with Peanut.
The Rodriguez family posted their story on Facebook where it has been shared hundreds of times.
They say they never saw Peanut’s body and was only handed an urn with his ashes.
“I just want some closure. I want to make sure this is actually my dog,” Arturo Rodriguez said.
Arturo Rodriguez says paperwork shows Peanut was cremated July 17, which is three days before the family arrived home with no word of any incident at that time.
Brengi sent media a statement where she explained that due to stress the family was going through on their trip, she thought the news of Peanut’s death would add stress to an already very emotional situation.
“It was offensive that they cremated him and did not tell us about the incident. It leads us to believe that there were underlying reasons why they weren’t telling you about it,” said Ana Rodriguez.
The Flying Fur said the attack happened in an outside play area. They admit the dogs were left unattended for a short time while their indoor space was being cleaned.
The Rodriguez family are advocating to change a Connecticut statute that says all dogs are deemed to be personal property, which prevents them from being compensated for pain and suffering.
“The laws need to change so no one ever has to go through this again and, if it does happen, that they have proper legal recourse,” said Ana Rodriguez.
The allegations against the Flying Fur are being investigated by the Windsor Locks Police, Animal Control and the State Department of Agriculture.
The Flying Fur said they have adjusted their existing procedures but did not elaborate specially on the alleged changes made.
"I don’t have any children of my own, so I’ve invested nine years of emotions on Peanut. He was my world,“ said Arturo Rodriguez.
