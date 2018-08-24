Doctor accused of putting mouth on patient’s breasts during cancer screening

HARLEM, NY (RNN) - A New York doctor has been arrested for allegedly abusing a female patient during a breast cancer screening exam, police said.
Primary care doctor Mark Jackson, 59, allegedly put his mouth on the woman’s breasts and put her hands on his genitalia, according to prosecutors.
Jackson denied the allegations, saying he only touched the woman with his hands.
The incident occurred in September at the Starting Point Clinic in Harlem where he was her primary care physician, according to WABC.
Jackson was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of forcible touching.
Manhattan Prosecutor Matthew McCarthy said Jackson "betrayed the trust of his patient and sexually abused her while she was seeking a simple cancer screening,” according to the New York Post.
He also admitted to authorities that he later called the patient at home. He said she wrote her number down and told him to call her sometime.
His bail is set at $1,500.
Jackson had been at the clinic for three years, according to officials.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.