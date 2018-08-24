’Dixie’ not played at Arab game; song’s supporters take fight to school board

ARAB, AL (WAFF) - On Friday night, the Arab High School band is not expected to play “Dixie” in more than five decades at a football game. That, after the school superintendent ordered it off the band’s playlist.
They’re excited they’re playing in a new football stadium. But many are not happy about banning “Dixie.” They want it and prayer returned.
“This is about the kids, and we’ve got some grown ups that are pulling together and my gosh it’s getting massive,” said “Dixie” song supporter Stacy Lee George.
George believes public opinion is in his favor to return the Civil War-era song “Dixie” back into the playlist of the Arab marching band after the superintendent removed it. George and others spent the day building a sign that seeks to build awareness about that and prayer.
“It’s just a progressive thing that liberal-minded people do and they take rights away so now they want to take the ‘Dixie’ out,” said George.
Seven years ago, the superintendent removed prayer from football games. George wants to see that returned.
"Say a prayer on a microphone just like they do at the City Council meeting, praying to Jesus,” said George.
Arab faces Boaz in a new stadium. While Arab isn’t expected to play it, George said he wouldn’t object to Boaz playing “Dixie.”
“I think it would be a good thing. People may start singing it,” said George.
Shirts saying “Put prayer and ‘Dixie’ back in the game” could find their way into the stadium for the game.
George said it’s all about awareness.
“We’re not trying to be too confrontational but we want to get the message to come to the school board meeting. We’re trying to engage the public,” said George.
The school board will meet on Thursday at the school’s library at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.