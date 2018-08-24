Decatur ambulance employee charged with stealing fentanyl

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - An employee of Decatur’s ambulance service has been charged with stealing medical fentanyl from the company.
Michael Walter Greenhaw, an employee with First Response EMS, was arrested on Thursday.
The Decatur Police Department made the arrest after reportedly learning about the fentanyl going missing from ambulance service.
The website for First Response EMS lists the company’s primary address as 1502-A, Central Parkway in Decatur.
Greenhaw’s role in the company is not clear at this time.
Greenhaw was charged with two counts of theft of property. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.