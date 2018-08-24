Clear skies with low humidity for Friday morning

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Another cool start to the day out there today as humidity is a little bit lower than where we will be later this afternoon.
Some spots into the upper 50s this morning while others are in the low 60s. Skies are mostly clear out there this morning we could see some more of that patchy dense fog in some spots but overall we are expecting more warmth as we had on throughout the day today.
High temperatures today expected to climb back into the upper 80s possibly touching the low 90s in some spots as we should see sunshine mixed with a little bit of cloud cover.
Humidity will be on the rise this afternoon as wind turns to the south pulling out more of that Gulf moisture.
It should be a pretty uneventful weekend as well with plenty of sunshine mixed with cloud cover as we head on throughout Saturday and again Sunday.
However, it will be quite humid in that heat starts to crank back up with the 90s returning on Saturday.
The heat looks to continue through all of next week with temperatures each day into the low to mid 90s, but we could potentially see higher humidity bring feels like temperatures over 100° most of next week.
That heat looks to continue all the way into Labor Day weekend.
