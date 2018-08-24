Boy stabbed girl because she only ‘liked him as a friend,’ police say

(RNN) – A 14-year-old boy stabbed a 14-year-old girl at an Oklahoma high school last week because she rejected his romantic advances, the girl told police.
The police chief in Luther, about a half hour outside Oklahoma City, said that the stabbing occurred after the girl repeatedly turned down the boy’s attempts “to try to have some type of relationship” The Oklahoman newspaper reported.
“She said she wasn’t interested in it,” the police chief, David Randall, said. “She said … she liked him as a friend, not anything more, and that they remained friends. She had no idea he was holding any type of ill will towards her.”
Randall added the girl “was totally shocked” by the attack.
In the wake of the stabbing, Randall said he was struck by the boy’s “nonchalant attitude” about his actions, NBC News reported.
“No remorse whatsoever,” Randall said.
According to The Oklahoman, the girl is now out of the hospital and “doing well.” She was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery on the day of the attack.
It is not yet clear what charges the boy will face. He is being held at the Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center.
