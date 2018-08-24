Asbury set to play first home game ever after new stadium built

ASBURY, AL (WAFF) - Lots of excitement in the Asbury community of Marshall County Friday night. For the first time ever, the school now has a football stadium and the local high school will be hosting their first ever home game.
Everyone here is very excited about the very first game to be held at home and they’re also hoping for their very first win as well.
Cheerleaders led the way in front of the football team as they made their way through the elementary school getting ready for their first home game ever.
The new stadium is ready at Asbury. The field house is still under construction.
For two years, the school has been playing all of their football games away, waiting for the stadium to be built.
The team has yet to win a football game but with a new stadium brings a new attitude.
“A lot of feelings, emotions. I’m nervous and excited all at the same time. I’m really hoping we win this game. A bunch of people are going to show out so it’s very nerve wracking but exciting at the same time,” said Asbury football player Alex Zamorano.
Asbury football player Mason Aguliar said, “Some are at Fyffe, some are at Sand Rock, and Southeastern, but it’s going to be right here. Usually when we’re in the away stands we only have 20 or 30 people but tonight is going to be packed.”
Kickoff against Brindlee Mountain is set for 7 p.m.
