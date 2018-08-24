Another Cool Morning, but Humidity & Heat Return this Afternoon

It should be a pretty uneventful weekend as well with plenty of sunshine mixed with cloud cover as we head on throughout Saturday and again Sunday. However, it will be quite humid in that heat starts to crank back up with the 90s returning on Saturday. The heat looks to continue through all of next week with temperatures each day into the low to mid 90s, but we could potentially see higher humidity bring feels like temperatures over 100° most of next week. That heat looks to continue all the way into Labor Day weekend.