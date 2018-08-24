AKC lists most popular dog breeds

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Since 1935 the American Kennel Club has published an annual list of the most popular dog breeds based on AKC registration data. Check out this year’s top ten!
The Labrador Retriever has firmly held the number one spot on the most popular list for a record-breaking 26th consecutive year. The Lab’s eager to please temperament is just one of many reason why this ideal family dog takes top honors year after year. They also excel at dog sport (like dock diving), make fantastic K-9 partners, and have even been known to save lives. On top of all that, they’re also pretty cute.
The German Shepherd secured its spot as the second most popular breed again this year. The smart,confident, and courageous breed is know as a superior working dog, who excels as a therapy dog, K-9 partner, and a loyal companion. It’s no wonder that the breed took home Best in Show at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
The Golden Retriever, an exuberant Scottish gundog of great beauty, stands among America’s most popular dog breeds. They are serious workers at hunting and field work, as guides for the blind, and in search-and-rescue, enjoy obedience and other competitive events, and have an endearing love of life when not at work.
Kind but courageous, friendly but dignified, the Bulldog is a thick-set, low-slung, well-muscled bruiser whose “sourmug” face is the universal symbol of courage and tenacity. These docile, loyal companions adapt well to town or country.
Not only is the Beagle an excellent hunting dog and loyal companion, it is also happy-go-lucky, funny, and—thanks to its pleading expression—cute. They were bred to hunt in packs, so they enjoy company and are generally easygoing.
The one-of-a-kind French Bulldog, with his large bat ears and even disposition, is one of the world’s most popular small-dog breeds, especially among city dwellers. The Frenchie is playful, alert, adaptable, and completely irresistible.
Whether Standard, Miniature, or Toy, and either black, white, or apricot, the Poodle stands proudly among dogdom’s true aristocrats. Beneath the curly, hypoallergenic coat is an elegant athlete and companion for all reasons and seasons.
The Rottweiler is a robust working breed of great strength descended from the mastiffs of the Roman legions. A gentle playmate and protector within the family circle, the Rottie observes the outside world with a self-assured aloofness.
Beneath the dainty, glossy, floor-length coat of a Yorkshire Terrier beats the heart of a feisty, old-time terrier. Yorkies earned their living as ratters in mines and mills long before they became the beribboned lapdogs of Victorian ladies.
Loyalty, affection, intelligence, work ethic, and good looks: Boxers are the whole doggy package. Bright and alert, sometimes silly, but always courageous, the Boxer has been among America’s most popular dog breeds for a very long time.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.