‘Aibo, Sony’s robo-dog, is headed to the US

(CNN) – Sony's super smart (and super cute) four-legged robotic companion is returning to the U.S.
The company announced Thursday that Americans can buy "Aibo," its robot dog, beginning in September.
This year marks the first time Aibo has been on American soil since 2006.
The robot debuted in Japan in the 1990s, but cheaper robots on the market eventually nudged it aside.
The newest version comes equipped with facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence, meaning it can develop a personality of sorts – which could help Sony achieve its goal of making it a good companion for its owners.
Sony has sold 20,000 of the latest Aibo since it launched in Japan seven months ago.
The robo-dog fits into the company's broader investment in AI and robotics, said Cheryl Goodman, head of corporate communications at Sony North America.
But it will only be available in the U.S. for a limited time.
And it doesn't come cheap. If you'd like to snag one while it's here, it'll set you back $2,899.
