After ‘Finding Nemo,’ clownfish challenged by stardom, climate change

"After the film 'Finding Nemo,' there was a drastic spike in the number of fish people wanted for their aquarium," said Karen Burke da Silva, a marine biologist and the co-founder of a program called Saving Nemo. “And the places that they were getting those fish was actually from the wild. As the numbers kept coming out of the wild, they started getting very, very small in some places and in fact, in certain areas, became locally extinct."