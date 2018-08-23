Woman with car trouble finds large python under the hood

A woman with car trouble found something troubling under the hood.
By Kimberly L. Wright | August 23, 2018 at 10:12 AM CDT - Updated August 23 at 10:12 AM

OMRO, WI (RNN) - A serpent threw off a serpentine belt when it holed up in a SUV on Monday.

A woman noticed that her SUV wasn't running smoothly, so she pulled over and took a look under the hood.

A python had made itself at home amid the engine parts, so she called the police to remove the intruder.

The snake proved to be less than cooperative.

"Officer Peeters from Omro and Lieutenant Sauriol from Winneconne are seen in the photo attempting to get the snake out. Lt Sauriol had a good grasp on it but they are incredibly strong!" Omro Police Department said in a Facebook post.

They eventually had to call in local snake expert Steve Keller to help remove the critter.

Though the authorities said they weren't sure what kind of python it it, ball pythons are often kept as pets.

The police said despite the ordeal, the snake was unharmed, “alive and well, just tired and scared,” they told WBAY.

