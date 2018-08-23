COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -Voting machines to be moved in Colbert County.
In Colbert County, dozens of voting machines are sitting in the old county office complex collecting dust.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, the machines are stored in the rear of the building, which is unoccupied. And since the commission voted to sell the property , they have no place to move them.
Commissioners say they are aware of the issues and are working with the maintenance supervisor to come up a plan.
Right now they’re looking at a few areas near the courthouse.
