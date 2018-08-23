Vehicle burglary suspect wanted in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted a social media notice about a wanted man.
Authorities are searching for 24-year-old Joshua Michael Carter. Deputies say he has warrants for unlawful breaking & entering into a vehicle. The warrants have a $10,000 bond. Deputies say additional warrants are forthcoming.
Carter is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Deputies say his hair is shorter than the photo. It’s now cut around his ears.
His last known location was at the Budget Inn on Boyd Chapel Road in Elkmont.
Investigators say Carter may armed per information from family members and other individuals.
If you know of Carter’s whereabouts contact Madison County dispatch at 256-722-7181.
