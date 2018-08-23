Temps in low-to-mid 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Thursday! It is certainly a happy morning because it is cool out there this morning! Very low humidity across the Valley this morning that is leaving the temperatures into the low 60s and even a few upper 50s out there this morning!
One of the coolest mornings we have had in several months. That could bring a few pockets of fog to start, but nothing widespread.
Today will be one of the nicest days we have seen in months as well, with very low humidity, plenty of sunshine, and temperatures into the low to mid 80s. If you have anything to get done outside, today is the day to do it.
Friday looks to start off cool as well with temperatures in to the low to mid 60s for most of us. There will be some higher humidity levels as we get towards Friday afternoon, but it won’t be anywhere near what we are expecting this weekend and into next week.
We should stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy out there for Friday afternoon with temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 80s.
As far as the Football Friday forecast it is looking like it will be a pretty good night for football out there are a lot of schools kick off their football season.
The heat returns this weekend with temperatures getting closer to 90°. The humidity will be back in the very high categories making a feel oppressive. The heat and humidity will continue into next week with several nineties in a row.
