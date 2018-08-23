Speeding crackdown catching violators on major Huntsville roads

“It’s even more dangerous because there’s still work to be done on those overpasses service roads. People may not see construction workers but we’ve had to decrease the speed limit to 40 mph so that the workers, when they do come to work, have that peace of mind that the speed limit has been dropped for the area that they’re working in,” Johnson explained. “It’s marked in both directions, north and south- as you go over Martin Road going southbound and as you’re coming northbound going over Weatherly, it’s clearly marked 40 mph on both sides of the road.”