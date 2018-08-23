Speeding crackdown catching violators on major Huntsville roads

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - You might want to pump the brakes if you’re someone who lives in Huntsville or commutes.
An ongoing crackdown on speeding is underway and you've probably already seen lots of traffic stops on busy roads.
The Huntsville Police Department is focusing on high traffic areas like Interstate 565, South Memorial Parkway, Research Park Boulevard, as well as Highway 72 and I-565 on Chapman Mountain.
The DUI Task Force has been doing split laser details. An officer clocks vehicles and calls out speeders to other officers parked in a safe location and then they do the traffic stops. They communicate on the radio exactly what vehicle it is. The officer running radar watches to make sure the officer is getting the vehicle and then a ticket is written.
On Tuesday night, the task force was active at Chapman Mountain.
“It is 50 miles per hour on top of that mountain. We get a lot of people speeding over the mountain. It's notorious for having a lot of fatalities, speed-related fatalities, things like that,” said Sgt. Kevin Matthews, supervisor of the DUI Task Force. “We hit high traffic areas, during high traffic times, usually the evening rush hour.”
Meanwhile, on South Parkway, improvements have cut down on travel time with the new mainline, but HPD says it has some drivers putting the pedal to the metal.
“It started some extra consistent flow of traffic and people were able to increase their speeds for a longer distance which is not good, public safety-wise,” said Lt. Michael Johnson, HPD’s public information officer. “We noticed right away that we were getting speeds in the range of 70 to 80 mph or more.”
In some areas, construction is still underway.
“It’s even more dangerous because there’s still work to be done on those overpasses service roads. People may not see construction workers but we’ve had to decrease the speed limit to 40 mph so that the workers, when they do come to work, have that peace of mind that the speed limit has been dropped for the area that they’re working in,” Johnson explained. “It’s marked in both directions, north and south- as you go over Martin Road going southbound and as you’re coming northbound going over Weatherly, it’s clearly marked 40 mph on both sides of the road.”
On Tuesday night, the task force caught a lot of speeding and drivers violating other traffic laws, like following too closely.
“It’s 40 mph from Golf Road southbound through the construction. It’s 40 mph through that area because they are still doing construction on there even though they’ve opened up the main part of the parkway. The access roads and those turnarounds, they’re still working on them so you want to slow down for the construction workers and make it safe for everybody,” Matthews added.
That operation Tuesday was the seventeenth split laser detail conducted by the DUI Task Force this year. They wrote 63 tickets- 48 for speeding. There were nine written warnings, one arrest for a warrant and two vehicles were impounded.
“We do this year-round. We do this and checkpoints and we’re constantly enforcing the traffic laws. We stay busy. We’re working hard to make sure we can reduce the traffic fatalities in Huntsville. That’s one of our goals and speed is a big factor on traffic fatalities,” Matthews said.
Overtime grants help make the traffic details happen. The officers also work with a dispatcher assigned to the details. They work off a different frequency so they don’t tie up one of the main frequencies used for regular calls. “We stop a lot of cars, write citations where they need to be written and just basically get everyone coming over the mountain and on the interstate to slow down, do the speed limit. when we do these details, we’re usually have 7-10 people working the detail so we have a lot of visibility and we can stop a lot of cars,” Matthews stated.
Some of the speeds they captured with the laser were way over the speed limit.
“We just got an 81 in a 50. We get a lot of speeds like that on the parkway. We’ve gotten speeds of more than 100 mph on the interstate and Research Parkway,” Matthews said. The traffic details will continue in different locations with safety as the goal.
“Altogether, as the city grows, traffic comes along with it. We want to make sure the driving public understands we want them to slow down. Speed, failure to yield and following too close are some of the main contributors of traffic accidents across the city. If we can start with getting people to slow down, we can work on those other elements of traffic safety,” Johnson said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $1.57 million to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for efforts to improve highway safety and ensure dangerous motorists are off the roads.
Ivey awarded the four grants to fund special highway safety programs like “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” Those programs coincide with major holidays, like Labor Day and Memorial Day, when traffic is heaviest.
Two grants totaling $1.2 million will be devoted to putting additional troopers on the roads particularly in locations where high numbers of alcohol- and speed-related crashes have occurred.
A $344,302 grant will help train troopers and other local law enforcement officers to recognize causes of impairment of drivers who have been stopped for erratic driving.
A $35,000 grant will help provide special prosecutors to ensure that court cases involving driver’s license suspensions are handled in a timely manner so that unsafe drivers are taken off the roads.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Ivey notified ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor that the grants had been approved.
ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.
