Polling officials to test voting machines in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) -Many of you will be heading to the polls in Muscle Shoals next week, to vote on a school tax referendum.
Ahead of the election , polling officials are testing out the voting machines to make sure everything is working fine and ready to go. We stopped by to learn more about the tests. We’re told, they happen before any election, big or small.
“It just another level of assurance to the general public that the process is good, and of course it’s mandated by state law as well,” said Ricky Williams, Muscle Shoals City Clerk-Treasurer.
Voting machine tests are open to the public. The school tax referendum is on the ballot Tuesday.
