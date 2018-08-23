Pints and Pixels re-opening

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Gamers and beer-lovers get ready! Pints and Pixels is reopening.
You may remember the downtown Huntsville Arcade closed for awhile, after a small fire caused smoke and water damage.
But now owners say they’re ready to get back to the games and the drinks will be flowing.
The grand re-opening celebration kicks off Friday at 3 p.m. and lasts all weekend with deals galore.
One thing to note, the elevator is still out of commission right now, so be prepared to get your exercise on, using the stairs.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.