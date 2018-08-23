Muscle Shoals police prepare for domestic violence situations

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said his department receives multiple domestic violence calls every day. The domestic violence training that took place this week will now allow officers to be more helpful while keeping you safer in those situations.
The chief said domestic violence calls are one of the most violent and dangerous situations his officers deal with on a daily basis.
Reck said many times the aggressor or victim will attack an officer.
He said this training helped them learn how to handle those situations better.
The chief said if anyone finds themselves in a domestic violence situation they need to seek help immediately.
You contact the police or SafePlace to help remove you from a dangerous situation and get you the resources you need.
“We are trying to get our officers prepared for any situation when responding to domestic violence, if somebody needs help we want to offer them resources," said Reck.
The chief said if you need more advice to get out of a violent situation don’t hesitate to call police.
