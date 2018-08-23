Marshall County man convicted of assaulting neighbor over loud music resentenced

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Marshall County man sentenced for assaulting a neighbor over loud music is resentenced. That sentence comes after prosecutors had to verify a previous conviction.
Michael Lane Rains was resentenced to the exact same sentence he got earlier this year, but he and his attorneys both say this is not the end of this case.
Rains was back in court Thursday and resentenced to his previous sentence handed down back in May. Rains was sentenced to 15 years on a reverse split, which means the judge ordered him to three years probation followed by a three-year prison term. If he has no more run-ins with the law then the judge may drop his prison term altogether.
On Thursday, prosecutors provided to the court a certified copy of a previous drug conviction Rains had in North Carolina, which prompted him to be sentenced under Alabama’s Habitual Offender Act.
At the time of his sentencing, the previous conviction was from an uncertified copy.
Rains was convicted back in January of going to the Guntersville home of Brad Fielder in 2014 upset over loud music then striking Fielder in the face with a flashlight, in which Fielder lost some teeth.
Rains is now appealing his conviction.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.