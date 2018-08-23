Madison County Jail losing money on ADOC inmates

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On average there are 1,000 prisoners housed inside the Huntsville Metro jail.
As of June, 2018, more than 10 percent, 162 of those, are state inmates.
Those extra state inmates are running up the bill for Madison County. That means feeding, protecting, clothing and providing medical care to inmates outside their jurisdiction.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Lt. Donny Shaw, estimates it costs $45 a day, conservatively, to hold an inmate.
The state pays the jail $1.75 per day per inmate for food. It gives another $11.25 per day for food preparation for all inmates.
The jail holds individuals arrested in Madison County for both felony and misdemeanor offenses. If convicted, these individual fall under the jurisdiction of the Alabama Department of Corrections, and are sent to state prisons.
Shaw said that transfer can take 30 to 45 days after a conviction.
If you do the math, that’s an extra month to a month and half of food, clothing, medical care, etc. and Madison County citizens are continuing to support these now, state inmates.
“We have not seen a problem with the Department of Corrections in getting them out of here within that 45 day period. If they do, the jail staff, they’re on it and researching and within a very short period of time they normally get them transferred,” Shaw said.
Shaw also said paperwork causes the delay between conviction and transportation to a state prison.
Until then, the state prisoners are kept at county jails.
ADOC records show the jail has held no fewer than 120 state prisoners every month since January 2018.
Earlier this month, Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning requested an additional $4 million in funding from the Madison County Commission for the entire sheriff’s office. He cited the costs of a rising jail population as part of that issue.
Shaw said ADOC inmates are not the primary concern when it comes to those costs. It’s the growth of the area.
“With that growth, the crime rate is going to grow, and that’s just going to make the population in the jail increase,” Shaw said.
The jail population has grown 19 percent in the last year from 900 to 1069 inmates.
The $June 2018 report states the Madison County Jail held 162 inmates waiting to be transferred.
In June 2017, there were 122.
Shaw said it's the Madison County Commission's responsibility to meet the funding needs of the jail and the prisoners within.
The Alabama Department of Corrections has not responded to multiple requests for comment.
