Lyft to offer 50% off rides to polls on Election Day

(RNN) - Rideshare company Lyft will help voters get to their polling sites for the midterm elections, the company announced Thursday.
Lyft's statement said it would provide promo codes for 50 percent off rides Nov. 6 to help increase turnout, in a partnership with advocacy groups like Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote and When We All Vote.
“It is estimated that over 15 million people were registered but didn’t vote in 2016 because of transportation issues,” the company stated. "That’s why we’re committed to providing 50 percent off rides across the country and free rides to underserved communities that face significant obstacles to transportation.
Lyft's free rides to select areas are done in partnership with Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates and the National Federation for the Blind. They did not provide further information at this time on how to find out what communities are eligible.
Business Insider reported the discounts will not apply to return trips.
In addition, the company will promote voter registration through social media and app push notifications, it said. Drivers and other employees also will be given opportunities to register.
