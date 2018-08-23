Huntsville BOE to address concerns with PESG Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Employees of PESG, a company contracted by Huntsville City Schools to hire over 700 people, are still frustrated over the rollout. They complain of ‘wrong’ pay rates and some say they haven’t gotten paid at all.
One employee spoke to WAFF 48 News but wished to remain anonymous. She believes “All they care about is the dollar. They don’t care about nothing else because if they did they would’ve did what they’re supposed to, and done so before school started."
Part of the over 700 positions the company is responsible for hiring are special education instructional aides. WAFF 48 News has been told and previously reported on confusion over application deadlines that led to even more confusion over pay rates, and now some people say they haven’t even gotten paid.
"I go to work every day and I’m not getting paid what I was promised I was getting paid. I didn’t get my check when I was promised I would get my check. I’m holding up my end of the bargain; they need to hold up theirs,” said one employee.
Parents are worried these issues will spill over into the classroom.
"As a parent, you can’t really put a price tag on them. They’re invaluable to the students,” said Kelley Barber.
Barber’s son is in the 6th grade. He has had an aid since kindergarten.
"It is the group of children in any school system, in any part of the world, in any part of the country that most need structure, and unfortunately, these children don’t get that in Huntsville City Schools” Barber added.
We’ve reached out to PESG for comment this week, but so far we’ve not heard back from them.
As a result of our investigation, the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education will address these issues with PESG at their board meeting Thursday.
Parents and employees are hopeful things will soon turn around.
"I want them to think about the children. They’re probably good people, but I don’t think they’ve though about it outside of the bottom line,” said Barber.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.