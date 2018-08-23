Fyffe prepares for UFO Days Festival

FYFFE, AL (WAFF) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Fyffe is hosting the 14th annual UFO Days Festival on Saturday.
The event is free to the public.
The festival celebrates a time in the town’s history that made Fyffe the official UFO capital of Alabama.
On Feb. 17, 1989 a rash of UFO sightings were reported to police by people living in the small DeKalb County town.
“This thing come flying straight at us and over us. And it had, I remember seeing a red light and it had a white light,” said Fred Works, an officer with Fyffe Police Department at the time.
“And it was just a big object and it didn't make sound. That was the mystery part to me,” added Works.
The sightings earned the town the designation as the official UFO capital of Alabama.
Nearly 30 years later the town still remembers the event that put them on the map, with the UFO Days Festival.
Despite what you might think, it doesn’t stand for an unidentified flying object.
“It is actually considered the Unforgettable Family Outing, that was considered in 2004, when Mayor Lingerfelt bgean this event,” said Brandi Clayton, organizer of the festival.
There are no flying saucers, no aliens, and no mock abductions from above. Just plenty of fun for the entire family, including hot air balloon rides, live music, antique cars, tractors, train rides and more.
“We've got the splash pad for the kids to enjoy along with the playground. We've got vendors, arts and crafts, food vendors. You name it, we're gonna have it,” added Clayton.
One iconic television character makes an appearance each year, and no, it isn’t ALF.
“Barney Fife. He likes to make an appearance every now and then. He’ll come an entertain the crowd. But he might also write a ticket or two,” said Clayton.
The mystery of what was seen that night nearly 30 years ago still looms over Fyffe.
“I mean, I'm not saying I seen something from outer space, you know? It was just unexplained mostly because of the sound. There was no sound. It was just silent,” added Works.
And as the festival draws to a close on Saturday night, the sky will look similar as it did back then, with a near-full moon beaming above.
Gates for the festival open at 9 a.m. Saturday. Entertainment will last throughout the day until 9:30. Organizers encourage you to bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and enjoy the day with your family.
