Franklin County Sheriff’s Office using app to keep public aware, receive tips

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver says everyone has a smartphone and the department had to keep up with the times, so now you can have all the information you need about what’s going on in your community at your fingertips.
Oliver says the app, called Franklin CSO, sends you push notifications of what’s going on in the area, from something as simple as road closures to a dangerous situation that you need to know about.
He said the app allows the community to have more access to give the department anonymous tips immediately. He says if you see something, don’t be afraid to use the app to report the information.
“Number one, we can send out notifications if there is something going on in the area, whether it’s an accident that has traffic problems or burglaries said Oliver.
The app is free to anyone who has a smartphone.
He says next month, an inmate roster will be added to the app that will give you instant updates when someone is booked into jail.
