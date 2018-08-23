Former Albertville clerk convicted of stealing nearly $1M getting early prison release

By Stephen McLamb | August 23, 2018 at 5:47 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 5:47 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFF) - A former Albertville assistant city clerk convicted of stealing nearly $900,00 from the city is being released after just over a year in prison.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles voted on Wednesday to parole Leigh Ann Jones.

A Marshall County judge ordered Jones to serve nine years in prison. That was in June 2017, one year for each year she stole from the city.

She’s currently in a Birmingham work release facility and is expected to be released in the next couple of weeks.

