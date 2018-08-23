Decatur Utilities rates going up

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - You’ll be paying more out of pocket for utilities in Decatur. Rates are on the rise.
Decatur utilities will likely have inflation rate increases for electricity and natural gas after the fiscal year starts on October 1.
This will trickle down to customers' electricity bills Meaning, you’ll be paying around $3.60 more than you were before, for utilities.
The increase was approved Wednesday by the Tennessee Valley Authority. Water should stay the same.
