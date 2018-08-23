Decatur man arrested on drug charges

DECATUR AL (WAFF) - Decatur police officers responded to Acadia Drive in reference to a suspicious person in the area on Wednesday, August 22.
Upon their arrival, an officer made contact with Terence Demone Sykes.
During the course of an investigation, it was discovered that Sykes had several failure to appear warrants with the City of Decatur. Sykes was transported to the Morgan County Jail on those warrants.
While being processed at the Morgan County Jail, investigators say it was discovered that he had a quantity of a clear, crystal-like substance in his possession.
A presumptive field test was performed on the substance. The test yielded a positive reaction for the presence of methamphetamine.
Sykes was held on a $1,000 bond.
