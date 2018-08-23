Crocodile swims with pool noodle in Florida Keys

(RNN) – Well, there’s something you don’t see every day.
Victor Perez was looking at a canal behind his Key Largo house when he spotted something usual.
“I’m on my balcony and, all of a sudden, I see this noodle and there’s a crocodile hanging off of it,” Perez told the Miami Herald. “I had to get my phone.”
He posted a couple of pictures of the croc to his Instagram account.
“It was just cruising along, and I was like, ‘OK, where’s the swimmer?’” Perez said, laughing. “‘What happened to the guy with the noodle?’”
The crocs are a common sight for folks who live in the Keys, but Perez said he’s never seen one that looked like it was hanging out and enjoying itself.
“I don’t know how he got that thing, but he looked like just any typical Florida tourist!”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.