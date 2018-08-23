Crime Stoppers: Accomplices sought in search for car thief

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police need help finding two people that may help them track down their accomplice.
It involves a car theft from July 27 at the Citgo gas station at 2520 Oakwood Ave. Police say the victim left her vehicle running while she went inside the store. When she returned, her vehicle was gone.
While inside the store, a dark-colored Buick pulled up beside the victim’s car. A person got out of the Buick from the backseat and drove off in the victim’s car.
Surveillance video shows that the driver and passenger in the Buick went inside the store. Police need to identify them so they can be interviewed about who got out of their vehicle from the backseat and stole the victim’s car.
The victim’s car was later discovered badly damaged from an accident.
If you recognize these two, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous, and your call could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.
