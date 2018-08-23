Cool & Crisp Start to the Day, A Picture Perfect Afternoon Expected

Friday looks to start off cool as well with temperatures in to the low to mid 60s for most of us. There will be some higher humidity levels as we get towards Friday afternoon, but it won’t be anywhere near what we are expecting this weekend and into next week. We should stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy out there for Friday afternoon with temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 80s. As far as the Football Friday forecast it is looking like it will be a pretty good night for football out there are a lot of schools kick off their football season.