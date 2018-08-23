Changes ahead with more heat on the way

Perfect weather to be outdoors this evening. The lower humidity will last through sunrise Friday morning. The southeast wind returns tomorrow and that means more heat and humidity will be on the way throughout the day. Expect highs near 90 Friday with a few clouds.
No rain this weekend with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100. Expect more heat next week with highs peaking near 94 with a heat index near 105 Wednesday. Isolated storms will be possible next week but some areas could go without any significant rain through Labor Day weekend.
Brad Travis
Chief Meteorologist
