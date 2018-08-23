Big Island feels the effects of approaching hurricane

CORRECTS DAY TO AUG. 22-People stand in a line waiting to fill up propane tanks at a local hardware store, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. Hurricane Lane has many Hawaii residents preparing for the worst. Hurricane Lane has weakened as it approaches Hawaii but was still expected to pack a wallop, forecasters said Wednesday. The National Weather Service said tropical-storm-force winds could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon on the Big Island. The hurricane was about 305 miles (490 kilometers) south of Kailua-Kona and moving northwest toward other islands. Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier in Honolulu says winds slowed overnight from 160 mph to 155 mph (259 to 250 kph), prompting a downgrade of the hurricane from a Category 5 to a Category 4. He says it may diminish to a Category 3 by Thursday afternoon but that would still be a major hurricane. Chevalier says that by early Friday, the hurricane is forecast to be a Category 2 with winds up to 110 mph (177 kph) and the center located west of Hawaii Island and south of Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)