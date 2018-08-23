‘Below dialup’: Firefighters said data throttling during CA wildfires put lives at risk

SANTA CLARA, CA (KGO/CNN) - Some firefighters are accusing Verizon of putting their lives at risk while they battled the Mendocino complex fires.
Some officials are also upset that Verizon chose to slow wireless data speeds, restricting data trensfers, a practice known as 'throttling."
Verizon's data throttling happened shortly after the Mendocino complex fires erupted early last month, which would become the biggest wildfire in the state's history.
Santa Clara County Central firefighters saw their internet data flow slow down dramatically.
District Fire Chief Antony Bowden wrote in his court filing that Verizon officials said his department had exceeded Its plan limit.
A command and communications rig called OES 5262 was barely functioning.
In a terse email from the fire department to Verizon, an IT officer demanded, "Remove any data throttling on OES 5262 immediately."
"The speed which our plan would have allowed was reduced to one 200th of the full speed of that internet connection," said Capt. Bill Murphy of Santa Clara County Central Fire Dept.
"Their ability to (fire the fire) was significantly impacted by the data throttling," Murphy said.
Santa Clara County counsel James Williams puts it another way: "It’s below dial up, you know, putting them back 20 to 30 years in terms of internet access, really.”
Verizon responded by suggesting the department upgrade Its plan by more than doubling its bill to "$99.99 a month."
"It's just ludicrous. Their answer is just upgrade your plan." Williams said.
Some say the issue highlights concerns of net-neutrality supporters, that allowing companies to manipulate their networks can have adverse, unexpected consequences.
Verizon now admits it made a mistake and that it should have lifted speed restrictions for firefighters.
"The idea that Verizon or another provider can opt in or opt out in helping us do what the public demands is appalling," said Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County supervisor.
