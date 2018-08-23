Albertville begins $12M road resurfacing project

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The city of Albertville has begun more than $12 million in street improvements.
After getting a penny increase in sales tax, they’ve taken out a couple of bond issues to get city streets smooth again.
You’ll have to pardon the progress. Driving in parts of Albertville you may run into one lane traffic. Resurfacing projects are going on throughout the city, and on Thursday, it was Rose Road getting a newly slick and smooth street.
Streets like East Main were recently done.
The city of Albertville is investing just over $12 million to upgrade its roads.
Before, City Council President Nathan Broadhurst said the city was probably only doing $120,000 a year in resurfacing. That, he says, won’t pave two miles.
With the new one cent sales tax and subsequent bond issue, Broadhurst hopes 75 percent of the city’s streets will be paved in the coming years and says they’ll be paved by priority.
“You know roads that everybody is traveling on every day, taking kids to school, going to shop, going to eat. We wanted to hit those first because we know those are the ones people use all the time. And once we tackle those we will be going neighborhood by neighborhood and knocking out all the streets that need to be paved," he said.
It won’t happen overnight. Broadhurst said they’ll probably be paving for four years.
