Alabama’s top public elementary, middle, high schools

Niche.com released their lists of Alabama’s top public schools.

Alabama’s top public elementary, middle, high schools
James Clements High School made the list.
By Kathryn Rickmeyer | August 23, 2018 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 3:47 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -What are the best schools in Alabama? Niche.com recently used academic indicators, parent and student survey, teacher salaries, absenteeism, experience, and student/teacher ratios to determine which Alabama school have the best teachers. You can see the complete methodology here.

Madison and Hoover City schools dominated top spots across grade levels.

10 Best Public Elementary Schools:

For Niche’s complete list of public elementary school rankings, click here.

  1. Carry Woods Elementary School (Auburn City Schools)
  2. Dean Road Elementary School (Auburn City Schools)
  3. Columbia Elementary School (Madison City Schools)
  4. Horizon Elementary School (Madison City Schools)
  5. Rainbow Elementary School (Madison City Schools)
  6. Shades Cahaba Elementary School (Homewood City Schools)
  7. Cherokee Bend Elementary School (Mountain Brook City Schools)
  8. Richland Elementary School (Auburn City Schools)
  9. Wrights Elementary School (Auburn City Schools)
  10. Moutain Brook Elementary School (Mountain Brook City Schools)

10 Best Public Middle Schools:

For Niche’s complete list of public elementary school rankings, click here.

  1. Mountain Brook Junior High School (Mountain Brook City Schools)
  2. Homewood Middle School (Homewood City Schools)
  3. Discovery Middle School (Madison City Schools)
  4. Brock’s Gap Intermediate School (Hoover City Schools)
  5. Berry Middle School (Hoover City Schools)
  6. Liberty Middle School (Madison City Schools)
  7. Robert F. Bumpus Middle School (Hoover City Schools)
  8. Ira F. Simmons Middle School (Hoover City Schools)
  9. Liberty Park Middle School (Vestavia Hills City Schools)
  10. Drake Middle School (Auburn City Schools)

10 Best Public High Schools:

For Niche’s complete list of public high-school rankings, click here.

  1. Mountain Brook High School (Mountain Brook City Schools)
  2. Bob Jones High School (Madison City Schools)
  3. Spain Park High School (Hoover City Schools)
  4. James Clements High School (Madison City Schools)
  5. Homewood High School (Hoover City Schools)
  6. Vestavia Hills High School (Vestavia Hills City Schools)
  7. Auburn High School (Auburn City Schools)
  8. Florence High School (Florence City Schools)
  9. Oak Mountain High School (Shelby County Schools)
  10. Cullman City Schools (Cullman City Schools)

Factors Considered:

The 2019 High Schools with the Best Teachers ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic and teacher data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and parents.
The 2019 High Schools with the Best Teachers ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic and teacher data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and parents. (Source: Niche.com)

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.