Alabama’s top public elementary, middle, high schools

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -What are the best schools in Alabama? Niche.com recently used academic indicators, parent and student survey, teacher salaries, absenteeism, experience, and student/teacher ratios to determine which Alabama school have the best teachers. You can see the complete methodology here.
Madison and Hoover City schools dominated top spots across grade levels.
- Carry Woods Elementary School (Auburn City Schools)
- Dean Road Elementary School (Auburn City Schools)
- Columbia Elementary School (Madison City Schools)
- Horizon Elementary School (Madison City Schools)
- Rainbow Elementary School (Madison City Schools)
- Shades Cahaba Elementary School (Homewood City Schools)
- Cherokee Bend Elementary School (Mountain Brook City Schools)
- Richland Elementary School (Auburn City Schools)
- Wrights Elementary School (Auburn City Schools)
- Moutain Brook Elementary School (Mountain Brook City Schools)
- Mountain Brook Junior High School (Mountain Brook City Schools)
- Homewood Middle School (Homewood City Schools)
- Discovery Middle School (Madison City Schools)
- Brock’s Gap Intermediate School (Hoover City Schools)
- Berry Middle School (Hoover City Schools)
- Liberty Middle School (Madison City Schools)
- Robert F. Bumpus Middle School (Hoover City Schools)
- Ira F. Simmons Middle School (Hoover City Schools)
- Liberty Park Middle School (Vestavia Hills City Schools)
- Drake Middle School (Auburn City Schools)
- Mountain Brook High School (Mountain Brook City Schools)
- Bob Jones High School (Madison City Schools)
- Spain Park High School (Hoover City Schools)
- James Clements High School (Madison City Schools)
- Homewood High School (Hoover City Schools)
- Vestavia Hills High School (Vestavia Hills City Schools)
- Auburn High School (Auburn City Schools)
- Florence High School (Florence City Schools)
- Oak Mountain High School (Shelby County Schools)
- Cullman City Schools (Cullman City Schools)
