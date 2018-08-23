Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band’s music at campaign rallies

(RNN) – President Donald Trump can “Dream On” if he thinks he can use Aerosmith’s music at his political events.
Frontman Steven Tyler and his attorneys sent a cease-and-desist letter this week after Trump used the band's "Livin' On The Edge” and other music at a campaign rally in West Virginia.
"This is not about Democrats vs. Republicans. I do not let anyone use my songs without my permission,” Tyler said in a statement and on Twitter. “My music is for causes not political campaigns or rallies. … NO is a complete sentence.”
The president and Aerosmith have butted heads before about the use of the band’s music without its permission. The Trump campaign was sent two cease-and desist-letters in 2015 during the run for the White House.
“Even though I have the legal right to use Steven Tyler’s song, he asked me not to,” Trump tweeted in Oct. 2015. “Have better one to take its place!”
Then Trump said: “Steven Tyler got more publicity on his song request than he’s gotten in ten years. Good for him!”
"As we have made clear numerous times, Mr. Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr. Trump,” the latest letter said.
"By using 'Livin' On The Edge' without our client's permission, Mr. Trump is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client's fans all over social media.”
The band’s attorneys gave the president 24 hours to confirm that Aerosmith’s music wouldn’t be used anymore.
